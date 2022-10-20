Shadows & Spirits of the Capitol Tour

State Capitol 75 Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55155

Even history is haunting. See the Capitol lit by its original 1900s lighting, following a tour guide through the shadowy rotunda, hallways and chambers as history lingers round every corner. Visitors will encounter historical "spirits," including a night watchman, Civil War veteran, a woman suffragist, and more, who will tell stories of the Capitol's early history.

Tickets are $11-15. 

Info

Museums And Galleries, Special Events
