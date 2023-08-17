Seen & Heard with Jeremy Messersmith & Sarah Kraning
Granada Theater 3022 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Concert event celebrating the multi-sensory beauty of music. Sarah was born with synesthesia -- a rare sensory crossing of sound and color. As Jeremy performs songs from his catalog, Sarah will create large works of art based on the visuals she sees in his music. The artworks will be available for purchase at the conclusion of the event. Unable to attend in person? Livestream tickets are available.