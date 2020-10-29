Seen at the Cedar

to

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota

We Are All Criminals and the Weisman Art Museum have partnered with Ritika Ganguly of the Cedar Public Access Channel for an evening featuring incarcerated artists and their works-in-progress. The partnership is a part of WAAC's SEEN project, an effort to lift up the voices of those incarcerated. Multiple works will be on display, from poetry to visual art and dance, all from artists at the Stillwater Correctional Facility. The event will be available virtually through Cedar's Facebook or Youtube pages.

Info

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
Art
612-625-9494
to
Google Calendar - Seen at the Cedar - 2020-10-29 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Seen at the Cedar - 2020-10-29 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Seen at the Cedar - 2020-10-29 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Seen at the Cedar - 2020-10-29 19:30:00 ical