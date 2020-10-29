Seen at the Cedar

We Are All Criminals and the Weisman Art Museum have partnered with Ritika Ganguly of the Cedar Public Access Channel for an evening featuring incarcerated artists and their works-in-progress. The partnership is a part of WAAC's SEEN project, an effort to lift up the voices of those incarcerated. Multiple works will be on display, from poetry to visual art and dance, all from artists at the Stillwater Correctional Facility. The event will be available virtually through Cedar's Facebook or Youtube pages.