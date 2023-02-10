Seeking aRAVEments: A Valentine's Day Rave

If you're looking for love, you'll find what you need at Seeking aRAVEments. Inspired by Craigslist's Missed Connections, Seeking Arrangements, and early internet dating/chat room culture, this rave is hosted by some of the most hype, up-and-coming DJs of the Twin Cities including DJ Leftfoot, ech0astral, Las Cabronas, Riotgrrrldarko, 6rips and more.