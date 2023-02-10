Seeking aRAVEments: A Valentine's Day Rave
Play your cards right and you just might meet the love of your life…
Fine Line Music Cafe 318 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
If you're looking for love, you'll find what you need at Seeking aRAVEments. Inspired by Craigslist's Missed Connections, Seeking Arrangements, and early internet dating/chat room culture, this rave is hosted by some of the most hype, up-and-coming DJs of the Twin Cities including DJ Leftfoot, ech0astral, Las Cabronas, Riotgrrrldarko, 6rips and more.