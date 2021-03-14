Satu Jiwa Collaborative Presents: Isolate/Unite

to

Weisman Art Museum 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55455

The Weisman Art Museum presents Satu Jiwa Collaborative Presents: Isolate/Unite, an improvised music performance. Curated by Maja Radovanlija and Boris Oicherman, the performance will be spread throughout the museum's galleries, featuring a new composition by Nima Hafezieh. The event is free and open to the public with no registration required, COVID precautions will remain in place.

Weisman Art Museum 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55455
Concert, Live Music, Museums And Galleries
612-625-9494
