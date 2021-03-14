Satu Jiwa Collaborative Presents: Isolate/Unite
Weisman Art Museum 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55455
The Weisman Art Museum presents Satu Jiwa Collaborative Presents: Isolate/Unite, an improvised music performance. Curated by Maja Radovanlija and Boris Oicherman, the performance will be spread throughout the museum's galleries, featuring a new composition by Nima Hafezieh. The event is free and open to the public with no registration required, COVID precautions will remain in place.