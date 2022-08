Closing out Season 13 is Sanford Moore: Return to Paradise for four performances on Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, May 7 at 3 p.m.; Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3 p.m. Sanford is back in Paradise with a fresh program of classical, jazz and gospel music. His 2022 Recital in Paradise played to sell-out crowds!