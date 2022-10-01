Don't miss Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks Sally and Tom's world premiere at the Guthrie October 10 - November 6.

After three years in Paris, Thomas Jefferson returns to his plantation in Monticello, Virginia, to face the complexities of his relationship with Sally Hemings, the teenage sister of his enslaved valet and chef. The show highlights the parallels between 1790 and today through a mix of American history and theater, taking the audience on a journey from the past to the present. Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks is the first Black woman to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and she will be inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame next month.