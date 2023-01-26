Saint Paul Winter Carnival

Returning for its 137th year, the Winter Carnival is St. Paul's annual winter celebration that shows the world we know how to party. Attracting over 100,000 visitors to St. Paul, the carnival fills downtown with winter buzz. From Rice Park, the Landmark Center to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, the area becomes a wonderland of fun winter activities.

The Carnival takes place Thursdays-Sundays between January 26th and February 5th.