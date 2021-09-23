Saint Paul Art Crawl - Solidarity Street Gallery
Solidarity Street Gallery 925 Payne Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Put on by the St. Paul Art Collective, the expanded Saint Paul Art Crawl calendar allows visitors time and flexibility to explore new art. Events take place in different galleries and studios spaces across the city. The Solidarity Street Gallery's art and cultural festival will feature local artists poets, civic leaders and others in conversation about justice. This festival will run from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. This event is free and open to the public.