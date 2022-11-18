Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical
In all of his glowing, red-nosed glory, Rudolph is making his way to Stages Theater Company for an on-stage, live rendition of the classic holiday film.
Stages Theatre Company 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins, Minnesota 55343
Would the holiday season really be the holiday season if Rudolph wasn't involved? Santa's favorite reindeer and his beloved story is being performed live at Stages Theater Company this holiday season. With plenty of family-friendly sing-along songs and dances to enjoy, this musical promises holiday fun for everyone ages 1 – 101.