Royal Canadian International Circus 2023

The show includes Daredevil extraordinaire, Joseph Dominik Bauer of Switzerland on the Wheel of Destiny, Aerialists, Trapeze, The African Bone Breakers Contortionists as seen on America’s Got Talent, Globe of Death Motor Cyclists, world famous Jugglers, Crossbow Thrill Act, High Wire, the TZ Ladies of the Air and more!

Showtimes: 12 PM, 5 PM, and 7:30 PM | 19 Total Shows