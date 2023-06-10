Rosé Fest 2023

Celebrate National Rosé Day accordingly, with Rosé Fest! Back in Kellogg Mall Park, with the coveted views overlooking the Mississippi River and the can’t-miss, Instagram-able pink fountains.

While listening to some summer beats, guests will sip an assortment of rosé wines, strike a pose on the rosé carpet, take a stroll through the local marketplace and spend the afternoon relaxing under the sun.

Whether you are looking for a fun activity with your besties, or you want to find the next best rosé, Rosé Fest offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to rosé all day!