Part of the 12x12 community-based art project put together by Mixed Blood Theatre, Rondo X Hawona Sullivan Janzen uses theater to explore the past present and future of the Rondo community, much of which was razed during construction of I-94. Sullivan Janzen, a St. Paul-based poet and artist, is partnering with several community organizations in the creation of her short play, which has the working title " Freeway Stories".