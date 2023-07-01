Riverwalk Market Fair is an Art and Farmers' Market held along the Cannon River in the heart of Northfield, MN. It happens every Saturday from May 20st through October 21th from 9am-1pm.

At the market, visitors can find local artists selling their custom works, including charcuterie boards, pottery, jewelry, and more. There will be fresh-made food, along with locally sourced products such as veggies, jams, bread, yarn, and even soap! With live music and more, the fair is something for the whole family to enjoy.