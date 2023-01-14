Look at the events of American history from a new perspective in the first installment of the 2023 History Forum, “Revisiting The Republic of Nature: An Environmental History of the United States.” Environmental historian Dr. Mark Fiege revisits the premise introduced in “The Republic of Nature” that nothing in the nation's past can be considered apart from the natural circumstances in which it occurred, reframing American history and presenting well-known historical events and themes in a dramatically new way. In-person lectures will be held at 10 am and 2 pm, with a virtual livestream offered for the 10 am lecture. Cost is $10 (virtual) or $16 (in-person); MNHS members save 20 percent.