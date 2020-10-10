This year's Red Wing Arts Festival will take place outdoors with online options as well. The open-air market will include a wide variety of work, from painting and photography to textiles and jewelry. The virtual festival will be available on October 10 and will have online activities and a marketplace throughout the month. The outdoor festival will take place Saturday, October 10 from 10 am to 8 pm and Sunday, October 11 from 10 am to 5 pm.