Ready or Hot
First Avenue 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
First Avenue and Planned Parenthood North Central States are teaming up to ignite the return of Ready or Hot, a night of music and fashion to raise essential funds for sexual and reproductive health services and medically accurate and inclusive sex education in Minnesota. This body-positive, fully inclusive fashion show and dance party celebrates self-expression, the beauty and power of the Twin Cities community, and Planned Parenthood's vital sexual and reproductive healthcare work.