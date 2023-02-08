Ready or Hot

Tickets are available here

First Avenue 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

First Avenue and Planned Parenthood North Central States are teaming up to ignite the return of Ready or Hot, a night of music and fashion to raise essential funds for sexual and reproductive health services and medically accurate and inclusive sex education in Minnesota. This body-positive, fully inclusive fashion show and dance party celebrates self-expression, the beauty and power of the Twin Cities community, and Planned Parenthood's vital sexual and reproductive healthcare work.  

Info

First Avenue 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Tickets are available here
Google Calendar - Ready or Hot - 2023-02-08 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ready or Hot - 2023-02-08 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ready or Hot - 2023-02-08 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ready or Hot - 2023-02-08 17:30:00 ical