Rain Taxi Presents: Sesshu Foster and Arturo Ernesto Romo
Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
Join critically acclaimed author Karen Tei Yamashita on April 6, as she hosts discussion with Sesshu Foster and Arturo Ernesto Romo on their new novel, Eladatl: A History of the East Los Angeles Dirigible Air Transport Lines. Eladatl tells the story of a forgotten time period in American history, when the East LA Balloon Club was fighting to revolutionize air travel. This free event will take place virtually on April 6 at 5:30 p.m. Registration for the event is required.