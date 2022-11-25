You may have seen Raffaella's name on a few lineups over the past year or two. The pop-princess has ties with local indie hero's, Hippocampus, and local music production extraordinaire, Normal Parents, and has been making quite a splash in the local music scene since moving to Minneapolis from New York City. Her first debuting performance is at 7th Street Entry with support from pals Hank and Ryann, and will be bringing plenty of songs reminiscent of sugary lollipops and forgotten-about middle school memories.