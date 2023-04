Rachel Baiman has made a name for herself in the Americana music scene, working with the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Kevin Morby, and Molly Tuttle. She’s a weapon with her fiddle and takes a political approach to her lyricism. She’ll by joined by Barbaro, who hail from Winona and Minneapolis. Doors at 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day of.