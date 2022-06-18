Pups & Pints Patio Party

If strolling around an apple orchard isn't enough incentive, Aamodt's will be holding a Pups and Pints party. Secondhand Hounds will have adoptable dogs and puppies in attendance and there will be pet shops, vendors, and small businesses. Listen to live music from local musicians and beverages to quench you and your pets' thirst. There will also be a DIY photo booth and food from El Toro Carnitas Tacos and Chris’s Brat.

They will be raising money to support the Second Hounds Animal Rescue.