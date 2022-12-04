Pup Pictures With Santa
Head to Inbound BrewCo to celebrate the holidays in the best way possible -- having your favorite four-legged friend take a picture with Santa.
Inbound BrewCo 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Santa is making his way to one of the North Loop's most popular breweries for an afternoon of tail waggin' holiday fun. Ruff Start Rescue, the local animal rescue non-profit, is hosting a pup-friendly photo day with Santa (Don't worry -- humans can hop into the pictures, too.) Each $10 photo will go directly to the animal rescue organization.