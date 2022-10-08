An elevated, adult prom is coming to the Twin Cities, complete with a floral wall, full bad, live entertainment and tunes from DJ Mad Mardigan. Dress to the nines as the dress code is Dress to Impress. If you don't want the night to end, head straight to the after party at Lush for a prom-themed drag performance.

A part of the proceeds will benefit YouthLink, a Minneapolis based charity working with homeless youth throughout the Twin Cities.