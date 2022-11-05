Project Pink Fashion Show
A day of fashion, shopping, and fun dedicated to fighting breast cancer.
https://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/project-pink-fashion-show-tickets-433766034887?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse
Charlie's on Prior 3950 Green Heights Tr. SW, Prior Lake, Minnesota 55372
The Project Pink Fashion Show is brining a day full of clothes, shoes, and drinks to the forefront of the fight against breast cancer. Stacked with a local fashion show, after-show shopping, raffles and games, and beverages to be purchased, there is no better reason to pull out your favorite pink top and fight breast cancer.