Project Pink Fashion Show

A day of fashion, shopping, and fun dedicated to fighting breast cancer.

Charlie's on Prior 3950 Green Heights Tr. SW, Prior Lake, Minnesota 55372

The Project Pink Fashion Show is brining a day full of clothes, shoes, and drinks to the forefront of the fight against breast cancer. Stacked with a local fashion show, after-show shopping, raffles and games, and beverages to be purchased, there is no better reason to pull out your favorite pink top and fight breast cancer.  

