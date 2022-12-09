Professional Bull Riders: Release the Beast

The best bull riders in the world come to square off against the best bulls in the industry at the Xcel Energy Center.

to

Tickets are available here

Xcel Energy Center 175 Kellogg Blvd. W. , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102

Professional Bull Riders (PBR) brings Unleash the Beast to Minneapolis at their premier tour's return to the Twin Cities after a three year hiatus. This two-day, bull riding event will offer fans the opportunity to watch as 35 of the best bull riders in the world go head-to-head with some of the sport's most difficult animal athletes.  

Info

Xcel Energy Center 175 Kellogg Blvd. W. , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Tickets are available here
to
Google Calendar - Professional Bull Riders: Release the Beast - 2022-12-09 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Professional Bull Riders: Release the Beast - 2022-12-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Professional Bull Riders: Release the Beast - 2022-12-09 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Professional Bull Riders: Release the Beast - 2022-12-09 00:00:00 ical