Professional Bull Riders: Release the Beast
The best bull riders in the world come to square off against the best bulls in the industry at the Xcel Energy Center.
to
Xcel Energy Center 175 Kellogg Blvd. W. , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Professional Bull Riders (PBR) brings Unleash the Beast to Minneapolis at their premier tour's return to the Twin Cities after a three year hiatus. This two-day, bull riding event will offer fans the opportunity to watch as 35 of the best bull riders in the world go head-to-head with some of the sport's most difficult animal athletes.