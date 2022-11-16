Princess and the Pea

A princess, a pea, and twenty mattresses. Need we say more? Princess and the Pea, the classic Hans Christian Anderson fairytale, is coming to life at The Old Log Theatre.

Tickets are available here

Old Log Theatre 5185 Meadville St., Greenwood, Minnesota 55331

We all know that mothers-in-law can be tough to handle. But making you scavenge a pea out from underneath twenty mattresses to prove your devotion and love? That's a story only tall enough for a fairytale, one that just so happens to be being performed live for audience's viewing pleasure at the Old Log Theatre.   

