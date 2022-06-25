Pride Bar Crawl

The 5th annual pride crawl will take you all across Minneapolis. Tickets have lots of perks including 2+ drinks or shots included, a free cover to the drag show, bus transportation to venues, and more.

Check-in is at The Pourhouse and ticket holders get to top it all off with an after party at Wild Greg's.

Tickets start at $10 for groups and $5 for individual. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Trevor Project.