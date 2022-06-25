Pride Bar Crawl
The proudest party of the year
to
The Pourhouse 10 S. 5th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
The 5th annual pride crawl will take you all across Minneapolis. Tickets have lots of perks including 2+ drinks or shots included, a free cover to the drag show, bus transportation to venues, and more.
Check-in is at The Pourhouse and ticket holders get to top it all off with an after party at Wild Greg's.
Tickets start at $10 for groups and $5 for individual. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Trevor Project.