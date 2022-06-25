Pride Bar Crawl

The proudest party of the year

to

The Pourhouse 10 S. 5th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402

The 5th annual pride crawl will take you all across Minneapolis. Tickets have lots of perks including 2+ drinks or shots included, a free cover to the drag show, bus transportation to venues, and more. 

Check-in is at The Pourhouse and ticket holders get to top it all off with an after party at Wild Greg's. 

Tickets start at $10 for groups and $5 for individual. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Trevor Project. 

Interior of Pourhouse restaurant in Minneapolis
Food & Drink, Party
