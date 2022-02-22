Pretty Woman: The Musical

Orpheum Theatre 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402

Pretty Woman was a Hollywood sensation when it first appeared on screens in 1990. Now, get ready to fall in love all over again as Pretty Woman: The Musical takes stage at the Orpheum. 

Delivering on all of the iconic moments you remember, Pretty Woman: The Musical is brought to you by an acclaimed creative team of Tony and Grammy Award-winners, and the book was written by the movie's director Gary Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton. 

