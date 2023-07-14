Power of Place: A Solo Exhibition by Carolyn Spears

Carolyn Spears' experimental exhibition "Power of Place" explores relationships between glass and glacial ice formations, what happens when the materials interact with each other, and their dialogues expressing impermanence and fragility.

Carolyn’s work has been shown extensively throughout galleries in the South and Midwest, including Manifest Gallery (Cincinnati, OH), Cressman Center for Visual Arts (Louisville, KY) and most recently at the Delaware Contemporary (Wilmington). She lives in Madison, Wisconsin where she enjoys outdoor adventures, learning about glacial geology, and experimenting in her studio.