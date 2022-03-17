Pot-O-Gold Mega Bingo!

Birch's on the Lake Brewhouse and Supper Club will feature a weekend's worth of live music to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. On Thursday March 17—St. Patrick's Day itself—The CRC Band will perform from 7–10:00 p.m. George Scot Mckelvey and Mark Mraz will take stage on Friday from 8–11:00 p.m., and Hitchville on Saturday from 8–11:00 p.m. There will also be a special St. Patrick's Day menu featuring corn beef and cabbage, fish and chips, and shepard's pie available from March 17 through March 20.