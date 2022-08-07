Pollinator Festival
to
Phalen Park 1600 Phalen Dr., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55106
Join Lower Phalen Creek Project and other Twin Cities partner organizations for the return of the Pollinator Festival!
Kick off the fest with ReNew Earth Running’s Haulin' Pollen 5k at 8 a.m. to help benefit RER's mission and Lower Phalen Creek Project's work of protecting nature and sacred sites. Or join the rest of the activities at 11 a.m.
There will be kid-friendly pollinator education, live music, food from Dakota owned food truck Wanna Wota, art-making, plant giveaways, and more.