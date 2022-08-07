Join Lower Phalen Creek Project and other Twin Cities partner organizations for the return of the Pollinator Festival!

Kick off the fest with ReNew Earth Running’s Haulin' Pollen 5k at 8 a.m. to help benefit RER's mission and Lower Phalen Creek Project's work of protecting nature and sacred sites. Or join the rest of the activities at 11 a.m.

There will be kid-friendly pollinator education, live music, food from Dakota owned food truck Wanna Wota, art-making, plant giveaways, and more.