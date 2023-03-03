Pink Floyd’s 'The Wall: A Rock Ballet'
Twin Cities Ballet brings a classic rock masterpiece to life
Fitzgerald Theater 10 E. Exchange St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
Twin Cities Ballet's hit show returns to the Fitzgerald Theater. The Wall: A Rock Ballet is an ingenious fusion of genres that is sure to draw in rock fans, ballet aficionados, and the artistically curious. Based on Pink Floy'd iconic 1979 album, The Wall, TCB's ballet interprets the original music, themes, and story on a personal level.