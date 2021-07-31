Pesky Plants Workshop #2 at Franconia Sculpture Park
Franconia Sculpture Park 29836 St. Croix Tr., Shafer, Minnesota 55074
Workshop #2: Movement and Citizen Science is part of an ongoing series organized by Franconia Sculpture Park and the University of Minnesota. This event will remind participants that our bodies co-perform with the natural world through movement exercises led by Chris Bell and a visit with wild parsnip. No experience required to join in the fun. This event is free though parking is $5.