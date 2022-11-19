Paige Weldon with Pearl Rose at the Comedy Corner

Comedy Corner Underground 1501 Washinton Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454

Paige Weldon is an up and coming comedian, actress and writer, with appearances on Comedy Central and The Late Late Show with James Corden. She's making her appearance at The Comedy Club this weekend, with local comedian Pearl Rose. The show starts at 8, but be there early for a front row seat. 

