Long before its current name, the area around St. Anthony Falls had the Dakota name, Owámniiyomni. Minneapolis Parks & Rec have payed tribute to and celebrated Indigenous Minnesota culture with Owámni Falling Water Festival for the past eight years. This year, see performances from Spirit Boy Singers, The Pretendians, Sampson Brothers, and Corey Medina & Brothers. Visit the arts area for a showcase on Native contemporary, traditional, and fine arts by artists Graci Horne and James Autio. There will be art and jewelry available to purchase and hands-on opportunities like screen/shirt printing.