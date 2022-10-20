OverHeated: A Climate-focused Fashion and Art Installation

Kicking off the annual Twin Cities Film Festival is a free screening to "OverHeated," a documentary co-produced by Billie Eilish and her climate activist mother, Maggie Baird. Following the screening is a climate-focused art & fashion installation co-hosted by Twin Cities artist and philanthropist Stephanie Dillon and Baird. Ticketholders can peruse and shop one-of-a-kind, sustainable art and fashion created by Dillon with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Baird's nonprofit, Support + Feed.