Presented by First Avenue and The Great Northern, this live stream event is curated by Mizna, a Twin-Cities based platform platform for contemporary Arab/Southwest Asian and North African film, literature, and art. Out of the Depths Winter Stories will feature Ifrah Mansour, Aegor Ray, Moheb Soliman, and 3wadallahs: an interdisciplinary performance trio of Leila, Noelle, and Jamal Awadallah.