Twin Cities Film Fest's Oscar Watch Party

This year's Oscars are a must watch, with great nominations like Everything Everywhere All at Once, Elvis, and Banshees of Inisherin. Plus, historic best actor and actress nominations like Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Brendan Fraser, and Paul Mescal. Hosted by Twin Cities Film Fest, this is the place to watch the Oscar's, plus there's a red carpet for you to dress up and strike a pose.