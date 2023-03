The Current is presenting Os Mutantes at the Turf Club. Os Mutantes, or “The Mutants” is a Brazilian psychedelic-rock band whose work has inspired the likes of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, David Byrne, and Kurt Cobain. Since their 1960s inception, they’ve made waves in the music scene. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 advance, $30 day of.