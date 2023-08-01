Orthodox @ First Avenue

First Avenue 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Having been on the road consistently since 2013, Orthodox brings an experienced and memorable show to the stage, no matter what room you see it in.

Their 3rd LP, Learning To Dissolve, is out now via Century Media Records – and the straight edge, “kinda-sorta-nu metal act” from Nashville is itching to get back to putting the foot on the gas this summer.

With the help of the infamously chaotic Chamber (also from Nashville), the heavy hands of Momentum from California, and the hungry and aggressive Cell hailing from Oklahoma, this tour has something for everybody: a lineup you won’t get to see in rooms like this again.

Info

Concert, Live Music
612-332-1775
