Ordway Inside Out: The Song Poet

Join us for a free stream of the The Song Poet, a collaboration between Minnesota Opera and Theater Mu. Grab some food and a drink and stake out your spot for this free, un-ticketed event. Be sure to bring a chair or a blanket to sit on as well. The screening starts at 7:30 PM and will be a pre-recorded version of the live performance of The Song Poet, filmed during March 2023 at Luminary Arts Center in Minneapolis.