Opening-Day Talk and Community Reception : Pao Houa Her

Walker Art Center 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

In celebration of the opening of Pao Houa Her: Paj quam ntuj / Flowers of the Sky, join us for a conversation with the artist and exhibition curators Victoria Sung and Matthew Villar Miranda. The exhibition centers the experiences of Hmong Americans in the Mount Shasta region of Northern California, a much-contested landscape that has in recent years become the site of considerable subsistence agriculture and cannabis cultivation. Through her large-format photographs of the surrounding landscape, Her’s work lends a poetic dignity and bodily reality to the community’s on-the-ground experience.

A reception will immediately follow the artist talk. It will feature a bar and small bites by James Beard nominated chef Yia Vang and his team.

Free tickets to the talk will be available at the Main Lobby desk beginning at 5 pm. Please check back closer to the date for program details and current COVID-19 guidelines. The talk will have ASL interpretation.

Gallery admission is free on Thursday nights, 5–9 pm. Admission tickets must be reserved separately, quantities are limited.

