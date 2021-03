Try an open torch class at Potekglass, perfect for anyone looking to perfect their technique with a little guidance. With 4 hours available to work with Potekglass's equiptment, you'll also have access to a student set of tools. These classes do require a certification, so if this is you're first time, register for a Try-iT! course instead. This class is $25 for members and $35 for non-members.