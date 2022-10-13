Of Pigs and Pianos
Jungle Theater 2951 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Explore Sara Davis Buechner’s life story in this one-woman piano show. First in the theater’s series JUNGLE PRESENTS, the show features excerpts from Buechner’s recently completed autobiography, alongside luminous piano performances, visual imagery, and dramatic narration. Join Buechner as she shares her tales of overcoming personal and professional obstacles, including being one of the first transgender women to transition mid-career in the 1990s.