Soundbath & Meditation with Crystal Healing Collective
to
Center for Performing Arts 3754 Pleasant Ave. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55409
Head to the Performing Arts Center for a relaxing and meditative evening with Crystal Healing Collective. Owner and Reiki Master Jean Nitchals is hosting the guided meditation and soundscape experience. Lean into balancing the mind, body, and spirit, but bring your own yoga mat and meditation materials.
Info
Center for Performing Arts 3754 Pleasant Ave. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55409
Fitness, Health Event, Wellness