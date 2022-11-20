Soundbath & Meditation with Crystal Healing Collective

Center for Performing Arts 3754 Pleasant Ave. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55409

Head to the Performing Arts Center for a relaxing and meditative evening with Crystal Healing Collective. Owner and Reiki Master Jean Nitchals is hosting the guided meditation and soundscape experience. Lean into balancing the mind, body, and spirit, but bring your own yoga mat and meditation materials. 

Fitness, Health Event, Wellness
