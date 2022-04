This year’s annual One Good Deed Earth Day Cleanup will require as many helping hands and giving hearts as possible, so round up your people and swing on by. Vests, gloves, and bags will be provided.

There will be a 10 yard dumpster at the meeting location site (1315 Valders Ave. N., Golden Valley, 55427.) The goal of this event is to pick up enough trash from the Western Metro that the dumpster gets completely filled to the top.