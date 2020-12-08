One Book | One Minnesota Author Discussion
Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
One Book | One Minnesota is hosting a discussion with author Louise Erdrich to talk about her featured title, The Plague of Doves. The discussion will be moderated by Alayne Hopkins of the Minnesota Center for the Book and will be streamed through Zoom. The audiobook and ebook is available for free via Ebooks Minnesota to get you up to speed!
Info
Book Reading/Signing, Lecture/Discussion, Literature