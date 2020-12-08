One Book | One Minnesota Author Discussion

Buy Tickets

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota

One Book | One Minnesota is hosting a discussion with author Louise Erdrich to talk about her featured title, The Plague of Doves. The discussion will be moderated by Alayne Hopkins of the Minnesota Center for the Book and will be streamed through Zoom. The audiobook and ebook is available for free via Ebooks Minnesota to get you up to speed!

Info

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
Book Reading/Signing, Lecture/Discussion, Literature
651-222-3242
please enable javascript to view
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - One Book | One Minnesota Author Discussion - 2020-12-08 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - One Book | One Minnesota Author Discussion - 2020-12-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - One Book | One Minnesota Author Discussion - 2020-12-08 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - One Book | One Minnesota Author Discussion - 2020-12-08 19:00:00 ical