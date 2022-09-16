Once Upon A Mattress

Sure, you might know the tale of the Princess and the Pea. But, do you know everything about the backstory? Head to the Old Log Theatre for a laugh-induced new take on the classic fairytale.

to

Tickets are available here

Old Log Theatre 5185 Meadville St., Greenwood, Minnesota 55331

Yes, there was a princess, a queen, a pea, and a pile of mattresses. But, there has to be a little more to the story, right? Once Upon a Mattress, the Broadway parody take on Hans Christian Anderson's classic fairytale, is full of sing-along song, eye-catching dance moves, and plenty of laugh-worthy jokes. 

Info

Old Log Theatre 5185 Meadville St., Greenwood, Minnesota 55331
Theater
Tickets are available here
to
Google Calendar - Once Upon A Mattress - 2022-09-16 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Once Upon A Mattress - 2022-09-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Once Upon A Mattress - 2022-09-16 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Once Upon A Mattress - 2022-09-16 00:00:00 ical