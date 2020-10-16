Frankenstein: Two Centuries

In a partnership with SteppingStone Theatre, Park Square Theatre will be a part of a series of events to keep audiences of all ages engaged throughout the fall. This October, their Mysterious Old Radio Listening Society will be performing two tales of Frankenstein, Long Live Frankenstein by Tim Uren and Inglorious Monsters by Joshua English Scrimshaw. Tickets are available through Park Square Theatre and the event will be streamed via Zoom. A second performance will occur on November 16.