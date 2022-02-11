Old St. Anthony Night Market

In the heart of the historic St. Anthony Main neighborhood and just steps off of the Mississippi River, the Machine Shop will host the Minneapolis Craft Market on Friday February 11.

Featuring two full floors of handmade goods and 50 vendors present, you will be sure to find the perfect gift for your valentine here.

DJ Buster Baxter will play soulful love songs all night long, and the Machine Shop bar will be open so you can sip a beer, wine, or cocktail while shopping.

(Free) tickets are required for entry. Be sure to review Covid-19 protocol and safety measures before attendance.